2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand Live updates
17 June 201717:08 GMT
RT Sport's Danny Armstrong FT report from Saint Petersburg Stadium
FT Russia 2-0 New Zealand. Thoughts on the game. #ConfedCup 🇷🇺🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/tijW8WpUg9— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 17, 2017
- 16:55 GMT
Russia begin their Confed Cup campaign with a much-deserved win over the Oceania champs. Now for European Champions Portugal on Wednesday!
- 16:54 GMT
Full-time: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
- 16:52 GMT
3 minutes of added time are announced.
- 16:52 GMT
Russia break through Zhirkov on the left, but the veteran winger can't find a teammate and it's blocked for a corner.
- 16:52 GMT
Russia’s Fyodor Kudryashov
- 16:50 GMT
Miranchuk is just 21 years old, but is an exciting prospect for Russia.
- 16:50 GMT
Change for Russia - goalscorer Smolov is off, Aleksey Miranchuk is on. Smolov gets a standing ovation from the crowd - he was a threat from start to finish for the hosts.
- 16:50 GMT
Anthony Hudson takes a swig of water on the touchline. At 36, he's undoubtedly one of the most exciting young managers in world football, but his team have been well beaten today.
- 16:48 GMT
(89 min) Smolov - again - breaks free on the right and gets a shot away, but Marinovic is down smartly to save. The Kiwi keepers had a decent game today.