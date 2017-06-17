HomeSport

2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand Live updates

Get short URL
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
© Carl Recine / Reuters
Russia are playing New Zealand in the opening game of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg. The tournament will be held across four Russian cities over the next two weeks. RT Sport brings you live updates during the game.
Trends2017 Confederations Cup

  • 17 June 2017

    17:08 GMT

    RT Sport's Danny Armstrong FT report from Saint Petersburg Stadium

  • 16:55 GMT

    Russia begin their Confed Cup campaign with a much-deserved win over the Oceania champs. Now for European Champions Portugal on Wednesday!

  • 16:54 GMT

    Full-time: Russia 2-0 New Zealand

  • 16:52 GMT

    3 minutes of added time are announced.

  • 16:52 GMT

    Russia break through Zhirkov on the left, but the veteran winger can't find a teammate and it's blocked for a corner.

  • 16:52 GMT

    Russia’s Fyodor Kudryashov

    © Carl Recine / Reuters

  • 16:50 GMT

    Miranchuk is just 21 years old, but is an exciting prospect for Russia.

  • 16:50 GMT

    Change for Russia - goalscorer Smolov is off, Aleksey Miranchuk is on. Smolov gets a standing ovation from the crowd - he was a threat from start to finish for the hosts.

  • 16:50 GMT

    Anthony Hudson takes a swig of water on the touchline. At 36, he's undoubtedly one of the most exciting young managers in world football, but his team have been well beaten today.

  • 16:48 GMT

    (89 min) Smolov - again - breaks free on the right and gets a shot away, but Marinovic is down smartly to save. The Kiwi keepers had a decent game today.

More
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.