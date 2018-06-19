Superstar Salah back in Egypt's starting line-up vs Russia after passing late fitness test

Mohamed Salah has been deemed fit enough to start Egypt's must-win game in St.Petersburg against the World Cup hosts, after sitting out his team's opening-day defeat against Uruguay.
"We always carry out a last physical test before we announce our line-up," said Argentinian coach Hector Cuper, before naming Salah as the starting right winger. "He is an essential piece in our team."
BREAKING: @MoSalah starts for #EGY against #RUS. #WorldCup #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/KOVY5g2jRm— KingFut.com (@King_Fut) 19 June 2018
Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, before sustaining a shoulder injury in a clash with Sergio Ramos during the English team's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.
Egypt's opponents Russia won 5-0 in their opening match against Saudi Arabia, and would be almost certain to go through if they win on Tuesday.