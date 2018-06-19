Superstar Salah back in Egypt's starting line-up vs Russia after passing late fitness test

Mohamed Salah has been deemed fit enough to start Egypt's must-win game in St.Petersburg against the World Cup hosts, after sitting out his team's opening-day defeat against Uruguay.

"We always carry out a last physical test before we announce our line-up," said Argentinian coach Hector Cuper, before naming Salah as the starting right winger. "He is an essential piece in our team."

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, before sustaining a shoulder injury in a clash with Sergio Ramos during the English team's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

Egypt's opponents Russia won 5-0 in their opening match against Saudi Arabia, and would be almost certain to go through if they win on Tuesday.