The Yellow Sea: Sweden new contender for best World Cup fans after Nizhny Novgorod invasion (VIDEO)

Their colors already make them stand out, but multiplied by their numbers and the volume of their chants, Swedish fans threaten to win the unofficial fan competition at Russia 2018 - providing their team stays long enough.
The mainstay of the national repertoire is a repurposed version of 'Go West' by the Village People, in which the fans begin the song crouching on the floor, and then during the chorus "stand up if they are Sweden fans" (they are).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who attempted to un-retire from the national team before Russia 2018, but was not chosen for the final squad, is in the country as a fan and ambassador, and recorded his own support song for the fans.
The team in Nizhny Novgorod did not let the fans down after winning its opening match against South Korea, 1-0, thanks to a second-half penalty.