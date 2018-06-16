'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match

Lionel Messi played with the weight of Argentina's hopes upon his shoulders, laboring against a tenacious Iceland, before underlining a frustrating performance with a decisive penalty miss. Twitter was not kind.

Just the facts.

11 – Lionel Messi attempted 11 shots for Argentina vs Iceland (the most he’s ever attempted in a World Cup game), but he still didn’t manage to score a goal. Frustration.#ARGISL #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YDZBP9aowj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 June 2018

Should Lionel Messi step aside for penalties? pic.twitter.com/84ixQKAOkH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 16 June 2018

But it really wasn't about the facts.

Messi misses penalty.



Messi fans: It's Higuaín's fault. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 16 June 2018

The Messi we see in Bacrelona



Vs



The Messi we see in Argentina #WorldCup #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/Smi80H2e5o — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) 16 June 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain the day before wasn't making it any easier.

Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo May be winking. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 16 June 2018

Ronaldo’s reaction after that Messi penalty miss pic.twitter.com/6Yi1O4PSxt — Nick (@Nick28T) 16 June 2018

Difference b/w Leo Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/iZQsMD79sJ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 16 June 2018

Messi's response to Ronaldo's legendary performance vs Spain.

9 dribbles completed

7 time dispossessed

1 penalty miss

3 free-kicks over the bar

2 glucose pills taken

1 gatorade at half time

1 retirement planning

3 Sampaoli twerks

1 Morosement thread.



"Individual brilliance" — Nikhil (@Nikilled) 16 June 2018

But for all that, the admirers still outnumber the haters, even on the most vicious and knee-jerk football forum in the world.