News

'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match

16 Jun, 2018 15:55
'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97rn
/ Reuters

Lionel Messi played with the weight of Argentina's hopes upon his shoulders, laboring against a tenacious Iceland, before underlining a frustrating performance with a decisive penalty miss. Twitter was not kind.

Just the facts.

But it really wasn't about the facts.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain the day before wasn't making it any easier.

But for all that, the admirers still outnumber the haters, even on the most vicious and knee-jerk football forum in the world.

Also read
‘I hoped there would be an honest referee’: Australia coach critical of VAR awarding French penalty
16 Jun, 2018 16:26
'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match
16 Jun, 2018 15:55
‘Messi is only human, the penalty miss affected him’ - Mourinho on Argentina-Iceland draw (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 15:43
Messi fails to match Ronaldo as Iceland catch Argentina cold in Moscow
16 Jun, 2018 14:54
Make a wish! Salah gets 100-kg birthday cake in Grozny (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 14:48
The 3 best moments of the World Cup so far... and they are all Ronaldo
16 Jun, 2018 13:45
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 3 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
16 Jun, 2018 13:02
The vuvuzela made an unwelcome World Cup comeback at Friday’s Morocco v Iran match
16 Jun, 2018 12:29
‘Who the f**k is Messi?’ Iceland fans fear no one ahead of Argentina clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 12:15
Argentina fans in full voice as they take over Moscow metro ahead of Iceland clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 11:32
Putin won’t attend Russia’s next World Cup game – Kremlin spokesman
16 Jun, 2018 10:18
He's the best player in the world, but should pay taxes – Portugal fans on Ronaldo fraud scandal
16 Jun, 2018 10:00
Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 09:41
‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo
15 Jun, 2018 21:35
Rouhani cheers Iran’s World Cup win against Morocco wearing team jersey (PHOTOS)
15 Jun, 2018 21:20
‘It felt like a final’: Press, players give Ronaldo respect after World Cup hat-trick
15 Jun, 2018 20:52
Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout
15 Jun, 2018 19:53
‘Everyone’s been really cool with us, there hasn’t been any racism’: Nigeria’s Mikel
15 Jun, 2018 19:15
‘Get better, Mo!’ Foreign fans in Moscow send wishes to Salah after bittersweet birthday (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 19:03
Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing home a hat-trick against Spain
15 Jun, 2018 18:09
Saudi Arabia to sue Qatari broadcaster over ‘biased’ World Cup coverage
15 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
15 Jun, 2018 16:37
Party like a Russian!: How Moscow marked Russia’s World Cup opener win (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
15 Jun, 2018 16:29
'Hotter than at home!' Sochi welcomes Spain & Portugal supporters ahead of World Cup clash
15 Jun, 2018 14:59
Portugal v Spain: Subplots add to intrigue to Iberian World Cup showdown in Sochi
15 Jun, 2018 14:39
World Cup Russia 2018 Day 2 Fans-eye-view #FOOTWALL
15 Jun, 2018 14:29
Late Uruguay onslaught pays off in 1-0 win over Salah-less Egypt
15 Jun, 2018 13:59
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
15 Jun, 2018 13:41
Fines for insulting Russian national football team if new bill becomes law
15 Jun, 2018 12:38
‘Couldn’t believe it was happening’: 12yo football fan with Down syndrome opens World Cup (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 12:00
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
15 Jun, 2018 11:47
UN envoys sport team jerseys to embrace Russia 2018 World Cup kickoff (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 01:13
Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group
14 Jun, 2018 20:59
World Cup opening game: Russia’s footballers surprise those of little faith to kick-off the party
14 Jun, 2018 20:41
Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:29
'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:17
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  
14 Jun, 2018 16:56
Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia
14 Jun, 2018 15:48