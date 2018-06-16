'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match

Lionel Messi played with the weight of Argentina's hopes upon his shoulders, laboring against a tenacious Iceland, before underlining a frustrating performance with a decisive penalty miss. Twitter was not kind.
Just the facts.
11 – Lionel Messi attempted 11 shots for Argentina vs Iceland (the most he’s ever attempted in a World Cup game), but he still didn’t manage to score a goal. Frustration.#ARGISL #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YDZBP9aowj— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 June 2018
Should Lionel Messi step aside for penalties? pic.twitter.com/84ixQKAOkH— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 16 June 2018
MESSI ⚽️ in his 16 matches in the World Cup:— THE BET SOCIETY (@thebetsociety) 16 June 2018
1 ⚽️
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1 ⚽️
1 ⚽️
2 ⚽️⚽️
0
0
0
0
0#ArgentinavIceland #Russia2018
But it really wasn't about the facts.
Messi misses penalty.— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 16 June 2018
Messi fans: It's Higuaín's fault.
The Messi we see in Bacrelona— Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) 16 June 2018
Vs
The Messi we see in Argentina #WorldCup #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/Smi80H2e5o
Iceland to Messi fans:— FRiZZY (@frizzy_santa) 16 June 2018
Is this your king?#WorldCup #ARGISL #ARGxISL #WorldCupmemes pic.twitter.com/3MVEJHYBCq
Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain the day before wasn't making it any easier.
Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo May be winking.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 16 June 2018
Ronaldo’s reaction after that Messi penalty miss pic.twitter.com/6Yi1O4PSxt— Nick (@Nick28T) 16 June 2018
Difference b/w Leo Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/iZQsMD79sJ— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 16 June 2018
Messi's response to Ronaldo's legendary performance vs Spain.— Nikhil (@Nikilled) 16 June 2018
9 dribbles completed
7 time dispossessed
1 penalty miss
3 free-kicks over the bar
2 glucose pills taken
1 gatorade at half time
1 retirement planning
3 Sampaoli twerks
1 Morosement thread.
"Individual brilliance"
But for all that, the admirers still outnumber the haters, even on the most vicious and knee-jerk football forum in the world.
The day Messi fires blank. It is a global news. Only the greatest makes this happen.G.OA.T— Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) 16 June 2018