LEGENDARY GOALKEEPER PETER SCHMEICHEL LAUNCHES 2018 WORLD CUP SHOW ON RT

MOSCOW, APRIL 5, 2018— ‘The Peter Schmeichel Show’, hosted by the former Manchester United and Denmark national team goalkeeping legend, has premiered on RT. The new series kicks off its coverage of Russia’s preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with an in-depth look at 11 host cities.

RT’s ‘The Peter Schmeichel Show’ will be taking viewers behind the scenes at each of Russia’s 2018 host cities, as well as providing insights into the hottest topics in the world of football as the World Cup approaches. Host Peter Schmeichel is Denmark’s most capped player, having made 129 appearances for the national team. During an illustrious career he won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one Champions League title, and a UEFA European championship. A veteran of the France ’98 World Cup, Schmeichel will be bringing his one-of-a-kind football expertise exclusively to RT.

In the first episode, Schmeichel travels to Nizhny Novgorod to provide viewers with a special tour of the city, which will host six matches at the upcoming World Cup. Schmeichel even takes the opportunity to test-drive one of the racing trucks produced at the famous GAZ car factory.

In early 2018, RT announced that world-renowned football coach José Mourinho would also be part of its special World Cup coverage. Mourinho currently manages English giants Manchester United, and has previously been named FIFA ‘World Coach of the Year’. He has trained top international football clubs in Spain’s La Liga (Real Madrid), the English Premier League (Manchester United and Chelsea), Italia’s Serie A (Inter) and Portugal’s Primeira Liga (Porto). During games at the World Cup, Mourinho will share his expert analysis with the network’s global audience of 100 million.

Iconic Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama has also joined the network as RT Spanish’s host for the channel’s special coverage of the championship.

Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the full fixtures list, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews. The site is available in Russian, English, Spanish and Arabic. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.