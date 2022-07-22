icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 08:53
HomeSport News

Khabib letter revealed in teammate’s attempted murder trial

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez are friends from their days together at the American Kickboxing Academy
Khabib letter revealed in teammate’s attempted murder trial
Khabib has supported his friend and former teammate. © Instagram @khabib_nurmagomedov

Letters from former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White in support of detained ex-heavyweight king Cain Velasquez have been revealed.

The pair were among the most prominent voices to speak up in support of Velazquez in March after he was charged with attempted murder, and also penned written correspondence to this effect as revealed by ESPN midway through the month. 

In police custody since then, Velazquez allegedly fired shots at a vehicle that contained Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting a young relative believed to be Velazquez's son. The car was also reportedly carrying Goularte's mother and his stepfather.

As Velazquez pursued a high-speed chase and allegedly rammed their vehicle, he reportedly fired bullets from a .40-caliber handgun into Goularte's car with two shots hitting the stepfather, Paul Bender. 

As Velazquez's attorney Mark Geragos tries to grant his client freedom, letters from Nurmagomedov, White and UFC featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez in support of the Mexican-American have been obtained and revealed after becoming part of an exhibit and writ of habeas corpus filed this week.

Khabib makes vow after ex-teammate caged for attempted murder READ MORE: Khabib makes vow after ex-teammate caged for attempted murder

In his letter, Nurmagomedov started by saying he was perhaps best known in the US as the "former undefeated world champion for the UFC."

The Russian explained how he met Velasquez more than 10 years ago and how they trained at the same gym in San Jose, where the alleged Goularte incident took place, which is the iconic AKA.

He described Velasquez as "one of the most respected people in the gym that is full of honorable people" as well as a "leader and family man".

"Much of my time with Cain is personal but I can attest that in all of my interactions with the man, he is an honest and kindhearted person who would do anything for his family and friends,"  Nurmagomedov went on.

"He is the type of man that most of us would want on our side in life. These types of experiences were a daily occurrence."

Nurmagomedov stressed that he was aware of the attempted murder charge among others, but noted that although they should be handled in court, the charges seemed "a lot based on all the circumstances".

Footage emerges of UFC star’s high-speed chase which led to attempted murder charge (VIDEO) READ MORE: Footage emerges of UFC star’s high-speed chase which led to attempted murder charge (VIDEO)

"I hope that the charges are reviewed and lessened when more details come out. Once this judicial process is complete, I have [a] strong view that Cain would not pose a risk to commit criminal activity in the future," Nurmagomedov signed off.

White's letter was longer in length and saw him also state that he was fully aware of Velazquez's current charges before defending his former fighter.

White said he was "stunned" to learn of them, as they were "completely out of character for the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC  Heavyweight Champion".

White said he had known Velasquez for more than 15 years and outlined how the 39-year-old "represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect" while on the UFC roster.

"He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase," White said.

"Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts – not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character—building discipline."

Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail amid attempted murder allegations READ MORE: Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail amid attempted murder allegations

White also defined Velasquez as a proud Mexican-American who "never passed up an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and demonstrate his gratitude to the Mexican fans for their support".

"People who know him best describe him as a humble, soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated to his family, including his wife and his two children," White insisted, revealing that if given the opportunity, he was sure that Velasquez would "like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community".

White signed off by "sincerely" asking the judge to take these factors into consideration as she adjudicates the next step in the process concerning Velasquez, while also making himself available for contact if needs be.

Thus far, the judge in the criminal case, Shelyna Brown, has rejected Geragos' offer to post $1 million in bail money for Velasquez's release and abide by other conditions such as outpatient treatment and in-person monitoring.

Jailed UFC legend sues man who allegedly molested his son READ MORE: Jailed UFC legend sues man who allegedly molested his son

Geragos is also representing Velasquez in a civil suit against Goularte, plus his mother and the daycare center she ran where the alleged molestation took place. 

The attorney has further argued that a recent Fifth Amendment invocation by Bender in the civil case should invalidate the testimony he has made thus far in the criminal case, but Brown has thrown out that argument too.

Nurmagomedov's and White's letters came as part of a 246-page document when Geragos filed a petition with the 6th District Court of Appeal requesting Velasquez be released. 

If convicted of attempted murder, Velasquez faces 20 years to life behind bars and additional time if convicted on his gun-related charges.

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies