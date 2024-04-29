Spielberg helping to direct Biden’s campaign – NBC

Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood’s best-known film directors, has been enlisted to assist US President Joe Biden with his re-election campaign providing strategy for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) that is scheduled to take place between August 19 and 22 in Chicago, NBC reported on Friday.

According to the publication, Spielberg, who is a long-time supporter of Biden, has been actively participating in meetings with the organizers of the event, where more than 5,000 delegates from 50 US states will officially select the Democratic party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees.

The filmmaker is reportedly offering his insights on how best to “convey the president’s successes and his vision for the country” to delegates and viewers as Biden prepares to face former President Donald Trump in a November rematch.

“Steven wants to be as helpful as possible to the president,” a well-placed source told the Deadline media outlet. “He believes this is one of the most important elections in the nation’s history.”

Spielberg has proven to be a dedicated donor to the Biden-Harris ticket, having appeared at a mega-fundraiser in December last year, which was hosted by his friend and former DreamWorks business partner Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is also a co-chair of Biden’s campaign.

The famed director, however, has no plans to produce a movie of the August event as he did for John Kerry’s and Barack Obama’s nominations, the NBC source has said.

The publication also mentions that Biden's campaign is in a separate negotiation with former President Obama about appearing at a Los Angeles fundraiser in mid-June, which would reportedly feature George Clooney and Katzenberg as hosts. A previous star-studded event in New York City last month, which was attended by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, raised more than $25 million in one night.

Biden currently trails behind his Republican rival, according to a new national poll released by CNN on Sunday. Trump’s support stands steadily at 49%, while Biden holds 43%, which is a two-point drop since January when 45% of Americans said they were ready to cast a vote for the current president.