icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
28 Apr, 2024 18:08
HomeWorld News

US voters warm up to Trump – CNN poll

The former president has widened his lead over incumbent Joe Biden, and is viewed more favorably than when he left office
US voters warm up to Trump – CNN poll
Former US President Donald Trump gestures to supporters earlier this month in New York City. © Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Americans appear to be looking more positively at former US President Donald Trump as this year’s election draws closer, increasingly favoring him over incumbent Joe Biden and viewing his term in office as a success, a new CNN poll has shown.

The poll released on Sunday found that US voters favor Trump by a 49%-43% margin in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with Biden. That compares with the Republican’s 49%-45% over the incumbent Democrat in January.

Trump has a wider lead when the full field of contenders is included, as will be the case when voters go to the polls in November, the survey showed. He has a 42%-33% margin over Biden, followed by 15% for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The remaining 10% support third-party candidates or are undecided.

Washington lives in denial over Putin’s victory while gaming its own elections
Read more
Washington lives in denial over Putin’s victory while gaming its own elections

Two-thirds of US voters do not understand how anyone could support Biden, while 52% say there is no chance they would vote for the incumbent under any circumstance. By comparison, 63% of respondents cannot see how anyone could support Trump, and 47% say there is no chance they would vote for him.

Only 47% of voters are satisfied with the candidates they have to choose from, including 44% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans, CNN said. Biden is viewed negatively by 58% of voters, while 53% have a negative opinion of Trump. Only 65% of respondents believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election, unchanged from when the same question was asked after the January 2021 US Capitol riot.

Opinions of Trump’s term as president have improved since he left office. Looking back on his performance, 55% of Americans believe Trump’s presidency was a “success,” up from 45% when voters were polled after the riot. By comparison, 39% of respondents believe Biden’s term has been a success, the survey showed.

READ MORE: US voter interest sinks to historic low – poll

Similarly, six in ten Americans disapprove of Biden’s performance as president. He gets low marks for his handling of several issues of top concern for voters, including 66% disapproval on the economy, 71% disapproval on inflation and 71% disapproval on the Israel-Hamas war. Only about four in ten Americans believe the US “has a responsibility” to be involved in Middle East conflicts.

Trump has accused Biden and the incumbent’s allies of trying to derail his candidacy through the court system. The ex-president faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments. A CNN poll released on Thursday showed that just 13% of Americans believe Trump is being treated the same as other criminal defendants. Only 44% are confident that the jury chosen in the first Trump case that has gone to trial – now underway in New York City – will deliver a fair verdict.

READ MORE: One in five Americans say political violence may be needed – poll

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How to screw over your own people: US Congress masterclass
0:00
20:57
Forever indebted? Michael Hudson, professor of economics at the University of Missouri
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies