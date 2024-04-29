icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2024
Dam rupture in Kenya leaves dozens dead

East Africa has been battered in recent weeks by heavy rains that have caused flooding and landslides
Dam rupture in Kenya leaves dozens dead
A man walks next to a damaged car in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024. ©  LUIS TATO / AFP

At least 42 people lost their lives following a dam breach in Kenya owing to severe rains and flooding, the governor of Nakuru County, Susan Kihika, told the news agency AFP on Monday. 

The dam that ruptured was located close to the town of Mai Mahiu in Nakuru County. Houses were destroyed and roads were blocked as a result of the incident.  

“Forty-two dead, it’s a conservative estimate. There are still more in the mud, we are working on recovery,” Kihika said.

On Monday, government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura stated that the incident occurred amid widespread flooding in the country, which has claimed at least 103 lives and displaced thousands since March.

East Africa has been plagued by nearly constant downpours in recent weeks as the El Nino phenomenon has exacerbated seasonal rainfalls.  

El Nino is a naturally occurring phenomenon that creates a domino-like weather effect in various parts of the world. In East Africa, it is normally associated with elevated levels of rainfall.

