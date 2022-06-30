icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jun, 2022 14:58
Jailed UFC legend sues man who allegedly molested his son

Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is waiting to be tried on attempted murder and gun assault charges
© Aric Crabb / MediaNews Group / East Bay Times via Getty Image

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is taking legal action against the man who allegedly molested his four-year-old son plus the man's family who run a daycare center where the alleged abuse took place.

Velasquez has been in police custody since February when he allegedly fired shots at a pickup truck carrying the man, Harry Goularte, plus his mother and stepfather.

The Mexican-American also rammed the Goulartes' vehicle while plowing through busy streets in San Jose, California on a high-speed chase.

Velasquez was later arrested and hit with attempted murder and gun charges which he could face life behind bars for. Refused bail in March, he will back in court in August in relation to these.

Velasquez alleged shooting victim pleads not guilty

According to the Los Angeles Times, however, Velasquez could be brought before judges as part of a civil lawsuit that sees Velasquez accuse Goularte of sexually molesting his son at the daycare center run by his mother Patricia Goularte. 

The Times says that the lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a minor, with Goularte living at the home the daycare center has been established in and working for it at the time of the alleged molestation.

Velasquez says in the court filing for the lawsuit that the daycare center and its owners "fostered and maintained an environment" where the children could be molested, sexually abused, and harassed.

Khabib makes vow after ex-teammate caged for attempted murder

Goularte and his family are accused of negligence and sexual battery, and it is alleged that Velasquez's son "suffered extensive personal injury including, but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment as a result of [their] actions and conduct."

Aged 43, Goularte has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in Santa Clara County. Pleading not guilty to the charges, his trial is scheduled for September 6 and he is facing up to eight years in prison.

Retired from MMA since 2019 when he suffered a first round loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Velasquez has received an outpouring of support from lead figures in the fight game such as former American Kickboxing Academy teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

