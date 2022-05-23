icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2022 12:27
HomeSport News

Khabib makes vow after ex-teammate caged for attempted murder

UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants to visit former training partner Cain Velasquez
Khabib makes vow after ex-teammate caged for attempted murder
© TMZ

Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he wants to visit former training partner Cain Velasquez to shake his hand as he remains in detention on an attempted murder charge stemming from a high speed car chase during which Velasquez fired several gunshots at a car containing a person alleged to have assaulted a close relative of his.

The two retired former UFC champions were longtime training partners at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, with Velasquez thought of as a beloved member of the team by the likes of Khabib and another training partner, Daniel Cormier.

However, Velasquez has been in jail since the February 28 incident during which he shot the father-in-law of the man reported to have been the intended target of his attack. 

He was refused bail recently and now faces a June 10 hearing to determine if he could be released in advance of the trial where he faces numerous charges related to the incident which could land him more than 15 years in prison.

Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail amid attempted murder allegations
Read more
Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail amid attempted murder allegations

But speaking with TMZ recently, Khabib admitted that he wants to visit Velasquez in a bid to boost his spirits.

“Yesterday, I was talking with coach. I tell him any chance or is it possible to go and see him in jail?” Khabib said. 

“In Russia, we can go and see anybody like I asked him because I don't know the law here in the US. I really wanna go to see him. After a couple of days, I'm gonna be in San Jose. I wanna go to see him, shake his hand, give him good energy.

Several figures from within the global mixed martial arts community have offered their support to Velasquez, with notable names such as Dana White, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman among them, and Khabib added his voice to the mix, saying that that Velasquez's actions were understandable.

“Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family - he's gonna do same thing, Khabib added.

“C'mon, nobody gonna think about law or something when you have something about your family. You have to protect your family.

“This is not fair to sit in jail and other guy, he's outside. What about other guy? Put this guy in jail, too! He's more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.

“Never in his life, he's 40 years old, never in his life did he have a problem in social, you know, outside with people. He's the most respectful guy I've ever seen in my life. I was training with him more than 10 years, I know his family, everybody.”

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies