Geogria protest against ‘foreign agents’ bill turns violent (VIDEOS)

Tbilisi’s attempt to crack down on NGOs has enraged the opposition and drew criticism from the West

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Sunday in opposition to the controversial bill that would require all non-government organizations and other entities receiving funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents” and report their activities to the authorities.

Earlier this month, the legislation officially known as the bill ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence’ was approved by the parliament in its first reading. Opposition parties and rights groups called for mass protests against its expected passage, with the latest mass rally held on Sunday, ahead of the second reading next week.

The crowd marched through Shota Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi featuring a large “Yes – Europe” banner, and gathered in front of the parliament building in Republic Square waving the national, EU and even Ukrainian flags.

🇬🇪🚨‼️ Protesters waved flags from the European Union, Georgia, and Ukraine, alongside displaying Pro-EU and Anti-Russia & Anti-Government slogans during the demonstrations in Tbilisi, Georgia. https://t.co/VXMKaxAjpJpic.twitter.com/7kG8Lu9c46 — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) April 29, 2024

The situation escalated when a group of protesters tried to break through the barriers surrounding the government building, prompting riot police to use pepper spray. Authorities urged the protesters to maintain public order saying that the law enforcement units have been mobilized to protect the “safety of citizens.”

❗️HAPPENING NOW: Georgian police clash with protesters in Tbilisi over foreign agents law pic.twitter.com/gVXltnhn0y — RT (@RT_com) April 28, 2024

“The protest... took on a violent manner. Participants of the rally verbally and physically confront the law enforcement officers at the site. Despite appeals made by police, activists attempted to break through the police cordon multiple times,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a brief statement, adding that “to restore order, police administered special means established by law.”

🚨The situation in Tbilisi, Georgia, supporters NATO & the European Union took to the streets, violent clashes between people & the police were reportedThe massive street protests against the Russian-style “Foreign Agents Law” are expected to significantly intensify this week. pic.twitter.com/40IkcS5tQp — vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) April 29, 2024

The Georgian parliament, controlled by the Georgian Dream party, first attempted to introduce the law in March 2023 but backed down after two nights of violent protests. The original bill would have required organizations and individuals with more than 20% foreign funding to register as “agents of foreign influence” while disclosing their donors.

The Georgian political opposition branded it a “Russian law” and accused the ruling party of modeling it on legislation introduced by Moscow in 2012.

However, the ruling party argued that it actually drew inspiration from the much harsher US Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, and insisted that the law is needed to combat “pseudo-liberal values” promoted by foreigners.

The new version of the legislation bears only cosmetic changes, including the designation of “agents of foreign influence” being replaced with “an organization facilitating the interests of a foreign power.”

While the opposition says that the legislation would jeopardize Georgia’s bid to join the EU, which granted Georgia candidacy status in December last year, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze insists that the bill would bring Georgia closer to the union by making the country more transparent. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vowed to veto the legislation altogether, should it pass the second and third readings.