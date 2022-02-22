The biggest scandals of the Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Games will perhaps be indelibly remembered for Kamila Valieva's ordeal – but that was far from the only controversy
The Beijing Games closing ceremony on Sunday brought an end to a Winter Olympics which became as high-profile for developments away from the stadiums and slopes as it did for sporting action.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva had already returned to Russia as the flame went out at the 'Bird's Nest', ending a 16-day event that was dominated by the 15-year-old's anti-doping case.
Here, we look at what happened to the pre-Games gold medal favorite and some of the other moments that made headlines at a Games like no other.