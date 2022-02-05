 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 15:18
HomeSport News

Why was the Beijing Olympic opening ceremony controversial?

Dinigeer Yilamujiang's inclusion as a final Olympic torchbearer during Beijing 2022's opening ceremony was a big talking point
Why was the Beijing Olympic opening ceremony controversial?
The Olympic flame ceremony in Beijing drew criticism from some quarters. © Douwe Bijlsma / BSR Agency / Getty Images

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics formally got underway on Friday at a dazzling opening ceremony, but a widely discussed element of the event was the inclusion of cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang in the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. 

The 20-year-old is a medal hopeful in a sport China is not known to excel in, yet also hails from the Xinjiang region.

We explain why her presence drew added scrutiny, and what has been said following the ceremony. 

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies