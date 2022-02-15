 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian speed skaters see off US on way to Olympic silver

The ROC men’s pursuit team bagged second place in Beijing, behind Norway
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) trio of Daniil Aldoshkin, Sergei Trofimov and Ruslan Zakharov won speed skating silver in the men’s pursuit in Beijing as they earned a maiden medal for their country in the event.

The ROC had emerged from a semifinal where they edged out the USA with a brilliant performance, setting an Olympic record time of 3:36.62 and seeing off a much-fancied American team which had broken the world record just two months ago in Salt Lake City.

But the ROC team appeared somewhat drained by those exertions in the final against reigning Olympic champions Norway.

The Russian trio finished 2.39 seconds behind the Norwegians, who sealed gold with a time of 3:38.08.

The medal was nonetheless a first for Russian athletes in the men’s team pursuit, which was added to the Olympic program at the 2006 Torino Games.

The ROC team has picked up two speed-skating medals in Beijing, after Sunday saw Angelina Golikova claim bronze in the women’s 500m sprint.

In short-track speed skating, ROC men’s star Konstantin Ivliev claimed silver in the 500m event in Beijing, also on Sunday.

