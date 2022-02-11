 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to speak with Biden
11 Feb, 2022 20:21
HomeSport News

Russian star rips report describing female skiers’ ‘massive shoulders and thighs’

Veronika Stepanova took exception to an article produced by an American outlet
Russian star rips report describing female skiers’ ‘massive shoulders and thighs’
Veronika Stepanova © Federico Modica / NordicFocus / Getty Images

Russian cross-country skier Veronika Stepanova has challenged the New York Times after reading an article in the newspaper that claimed her sport features "so many women with massive shoulders and thighs" as part of its Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics coverage.

The 2021 FIS World Cup relay and World Junior Champion has been on prolific form on social media ahead of the most important race of her career when she represents the Russian Olympic Committee in the Women's 4x5km cross-country skiing relay final on Saturday.

In a video posted to her near-40,000 followers on Instagram, she checked out the Times' piece on US athlete Jessie Diggins winning the bronze medal in the individual sprint and filmed her reaction to one line that she clearly found particularly questionable.

"In a sport that has so many women with massive shoulders and thighs, Diggins looks like a sprite in her racing suit," Stepanova read from a tablet.

RT
© Tom Weller / VOIGT / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Turning to the camera with eyebrows raised, she then asked: "Seriously?"

The critique is the second time within days that Stepanova has made clear her dissatisfaction with some media descriptions of female bodies.

Referring to reports by unnamed sources earlier in the week, Stepanova mocked claims that she enjoys spending her spare time socializing, watching films and relaxing in hot countries, seeming to suggest that those descriptions make her life sound more decadent than it is.

"A separate question is who makes up the 'ratings of the most attractive athletes' in 2022?" she asked in that post.

"Will there also be a rating of the most beautiful male athletes, for gender balance?"

Stepanova came third in the sprint semifinals on Tuesday as Diggins finished second for the US behind Sweden's Emma Ribom.

Despite this, however, she clearly boasts no ill-feeling towards her opponent, who took home bronze behind a Swedish one-two completed by Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist for gold and silver in the final.

Olympic ski star makes Putin wish
Read more
Olympic ski star makes Putin wish

The Swedes are also among the favorites in the relay final after winning gold at Sochi 2014 and silver at Pyeongchang 2018, where Norway clinched top honors.

"Saturday is the biggest race of my modest career so far," Stepanova told her fans. "Thank you for your trust.

"As always, I will give everything I have on the track. What I don't have is excitement – sorry, I'm repeating myself.

I hope this will give me some – albeit a small – advantage. Excuse me, [but] advice – even the best – I do not need. Wish us luck and sit in front of your TVs and smartphones on Saturday."

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies