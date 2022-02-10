US alpine skiing star announces media snub after Olympics failure

Mikaela Shiffrin says she will not speak to the press after her catastrophic start to the Winter Games

Two-time Olympic champion alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin “will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future” following a devastating opening two events at the Winter Olympics, where she unexpectedly crashed out after committing serious mistakes.

The 26-year-old was a clear favorite to claim a top prize at this year’s event, already having two Olympic gold medals two her name.

Shiffrin won the women’s slalom in Sochi eight years ago and added another title when she registered a solid victory in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

To the great disappointment of the US squad, Shiffrin’s early performances in Beijing turned out to be a disaster.

Shiffrin crashed out of her first run in Monday's giant slalom and failed to make it past the fifth gate in her opening attempt at the women’s slalom on Wednesday.

The skier, who couldn’t hide her disappointment after the second failure in a row, was seen sitting on the side of the track with her head bowed.

Speaking to the media, Shiffrin said she has never been in this position before and doesn’t know how to handle it.

The alpine skiing star broke down in an interview with NBC after her second early exit.

She even suggested that she might quit the Olympics following two shocking failures, but it has since been confirmed she will take part in the super-G, scheduled for Friday.

The star now says she will not be talking to the press for the time being. “Mikaela [and] her mother and coach Eileen will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson said in a text message reported by Reuters.

“Thank you for respecting her [and] their space right now."

Shiffrin’s boyfriend, alpine skiier Aleksander Kilde, expressed his support for his partner, saying that professional athletes are just “normal human beings” who can also have trouble handling the enormous pressure they experience at such a high-ranking competition.

“When you look at this picture, you can make up so many statements, meanings, and thoughts," he said, sharing a photo of Shiffrin sitting on the slopes.

"Most of you probably look at it saying, ‘She has lost it,’ ‘she can’t handle the pressure,’ or ‘what happened?’

"[That] makes me frustrated because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does.

"It’s a part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back.

"It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings. I love you, Kaela."