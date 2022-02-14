 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 11:02
HomeSport News

What happens next in Valieva’s doping case?

The figure skating sensation's immediate future at the Olympics is clear – but her anti-doping case seems far from resolved
What happens next in Valieva’s doping case?
Kamila Valieva © Alexander Mysyakin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women’s singles at the Winter Olympics after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

The ruling by the highest court in sport provides an answer over Valieva's immediate future at the Games while leaving many others open. What's next for Valieva? What about the team medal the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won? Here's what we now know about the case.

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies