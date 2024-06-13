icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2024 09:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Arm enemies of the West with everything – Medvedev

Potentially even nuclear weapons could be shared in the future, the former Russian president says
Arm enemies of the West with everything – Medvedev
FILE PHOTO: Deputy head of the Russian security council Dmitry Medvedev. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev

Western nations have declared a “war without rules” on Russia, so Moscow should use every opportunity to inflict “maximum damage” in retaliation, former president Dmitry Medvedev has argued.

Every weakness of the US and its allies should be exploited to undermine them and obstruct life for their citizens, the Russian official said on Thursday, reacting to the latest round of sanctions announced by Washington earlier this week.

”Are they afraid that we would transfer our arms to the enemies of the Western world? We should send every kind of weapon, except nuclear (for now)!” Medvedev wrote on social media. “Are they afraid of anarchy and crime waves in large cities? We should help disrupt their municipal authorities!”

Russia could trigger a war in space, wage a psychological warfare campaign against Western citizens so that they “tremble under blankets in their cozy homes” and unleash a tsunami of fake news “to turn their life into a never-ending nightmare, in which they cannot distinguish reality from the wildest fiction.”

Restrictions on Moscow Exchange and banks, fate of the ruble: Key takeaways from new US sanctions
Read more
Restrictions on Moscow Exchange and banks, fate of the ruble: Key takeaways from new US sanctions

Moscow should “obliterate their energy infrastructure, industry, transport, banking and social services. Instil fear over an imminent collapse of all critical infrastructure,” according to Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council.

The latest round of American restrictions against Russian entities targets energy, metals and mining as well as the financial sector. Among other things, it has forced the Moscow Stock Exchange to suspend all trade in the US dollar and the euro.

The package is one of the biggest since the Ukraine conflict escalated into open hostilities in February 2022, impacting over $100 million in trade between Russia and its foreign partners, according to estimate from the US Department of the Treasury.

Medvedev claimed that a campaign of “maximum damage” as outlined in his post was preferable to simply ignoring the Western pressure, and urged Russian citizens to act accordingly.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa's oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa's oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal's creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal's creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media's hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media's hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

