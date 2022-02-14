Valieva trains in Beijing after doping case decision (PHOTOS)

The figure skater continues her preparation for the individual women’s event after being cleared for competition

Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva took to the ice in Beijing shortly after her continued participation at the Winter Games was confirmed by a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The reigning European champion and the hot favorite to clinch individual gold in China, the 15-year-old Valieva joined her teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova to polish their ultra-C elements under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.

Perhaps inevitably, Valieva had appeared shaken in recent days amid her doping case ordeal row, but on Monday was described as producing a training performance much closer to the stellar standards which have marked her success to date.

The verdict from CAS added optimism to the mood of the Russian skating family and Valieva in particular as she nailed a number of difficult elements, including a triple axel, while practicing her short program.

The skater landed a triple axel, as well as a triple flip-triple toe loop combo, before adding another combination which included a triple lutz and triple toe loop.

Despite committing several errors on separate jumps she attempted to land in the end of the training, Valieva threw a solid short program which she will show tomorrow at the competition in Beijing.

The skater refused to talk to the media while leaving the rink, ignoring multiple questions related to the doping row.

Earlier on Monday, CAS had rejected demands to reimpose a suspension on the teenager, turning down appeals filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In announcing the decision, CAS cited Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the WADA Code due to her age. It also noted that Valieva had not tested positive in Beijing, and that imposing a suspension on her at the Games would cause “irreparable harm in these circumstances.”

Referring to the fact that Valieva’s result from the doping probe taken on December 25 was not reported until February 8 – after she had competed and won gold in the team event in Beijing – CAS said there were “serious issues” regarding the “untimely notification” of the result, which hindered Valieva’s ability to establish a legal defense.

Valieva will compete on Tuesday when female skaters will take to the ice to deliver their short programs. The green light given by the CAS panel doesn’t mean that Valieva’s doping saga has finished, as further investigations get underway which seem likely to drag on.

CAS noted that it had not ruled on the ROC’s gold medal in the team event, meaning the team – including Valieva – could yet be stripped of that accolade.