Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Beijing Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declined to impose a suspension on the teenager

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is free to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected demands to impose a suspension on the teenager, in a case involving a positive doping sample taken in December.

The decision comes just one day before the women’s figure skating singles event in Beijing, where the 15-year-old Valieva is the gold medal favorite and is now able to compete.

In announcing the decision, CAS cited Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the World-Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code due to her.

It also noted that Valieva had not tested positive in Beijing, and that imposing a suspension on her at the Games would cause “irreparable harm in these circumstances.”

Referring to the fact that Valieva’s result from the doping probe taken on December 25 were not reported until February 8 – after she had competed and won gold in team event in Beijing – CAS said there were “serious issues” regarding the “untimely notification” of the result, which hindered Valieva’s ability to establish a legal defense.

MORE TO FOLLOW