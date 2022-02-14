 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Beijing Olympics
14 Feb, 2022 05:51
HomeSport News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Beijing Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declined to impose a suspension on the teenager
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Beijing Olympics
Valieva won her case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). © Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is free to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected demands to impose a suspension on the teenager, in a case involving a positive doping sample taken in December.

The decision comes just one day before the women’s figure skating singles event in Beijing, where the 15-year-old Valieva is the gold medal favorite and is now able to compete.

In announcing the decision, CAS cited Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the World-Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code due to her.

It also noted that Valieva had not tested positive in Beijing, and that imposing a suspension on her at the Games would cause “irreparable harm in these circumstances.”

Referring to the fact that Valieva’s result from the doping probe taken on December 25 were not reported until February 8 – after she had competed and won gold in team event in Beijing – CAS said there were “serious issues” regarding the “untimely notification” of the result, which hindered Valieva’s ability to establish a legal defense. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies