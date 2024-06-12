icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
US expands sanctions against Russia
12 Jun, 2024 15:18
HomeWorld News

US expands sanctions against Russia

The new measures target companies in countries such as China in a bid to “discourage” trade with Moscow
US expands sanctions against Russia

The US Departments of State and Treasury on Wednesday sanctioned 300 additional individuals and entities in Russia and around the world, which it accuses of having links to Moscow’s “war economy.”

According to the Treasury Department, the latest measures target individuals and companies suspected of enabling Moscow to evade the Western embargo.

“Today’s actions strike at their remaining avenues for international materials and equipment, including their reliance on critical supplies from third countries,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“We are increasing the risk for financial institutions dealing with Russia’s war economy and eliminating paths for evasion, and diminishing Russia’s ability to benefit from access to foreign technology, equipment, software, and IT services.”

The two departments have issued a new interpretation of existing executive orders that prohibit US citizens from providing anyone in Russia with “IT consultancy and design services,” as well as “IT support services and cloud-based services for enterprise management software and design and manufacturing software.”

The Department of Treasury has also redefined Russia’s military-industrial base to include all persons sanctioned under Executive Order 14024 – including Sberbank and VTB – meaning that third-country financial institutions “risk being sanctioned for conducting or facilitating significant transactions, or providing any service” to them.

According to the Treasury, Wednesday’s measures target more than $100 million in trade between Russia and its foreign partners. Companies and individuals in China, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye made the sanctions list, with the US going after targets in east and central Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Washington has sanctioned more than 4,000 Russian individuals and companies since February 2022, aiming to harm the country’s military efforts against Kiev.

Moscow “will not leave the aggressive actions of the US unanswered,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Washington’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Stock Exchange has announced that it will not conduct trading in US dollars and euros on Thursday due to the new US sanctions.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Redefining terrorism: The BRICS stand
0:00
27:11
Folly of escalation
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies