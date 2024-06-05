icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US may ease restrictions for Ukraine to strike Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
5 Jun, 2024 15:14
HomeRussia & FSU

China won’t accept US ‘blackmail’ – Kremlin

Washington has threatened Beijing with sanctions over an alleged increase in exports of dual-use goods to Russia
China won’t accept US ‘blackmail’ – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Getty Images / Mlenny

The US has failed to realize that blackmail and threats are unacceptable when dealing with a “large, sovereign, and powerful” country such as China, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov was commenting after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threatened Beijing with sanctions earlier this week, claiming that Washington would not tolerate increased exports of “dual-use” goods from China to Russia, which are allegedly aiding Moscow’s military production.

“We are well aware that our Chinese partners do not accept such language, do not accept such messages and such threats, such blackmail,” Peskov told reporters.

Washington has accused China of supplying Russia with technology for its defense sector, claiming this is crucial for Moscow in the conflict with Ukraine.

Yellen stated that the US Treasury was concerned after allegedly seeing an increase in Chinese exports of dual-use goods.

“I have been extremely clear at the highest levels of the Chinese government that this is something we will not tolerate, and that we intend to sanction this activity,” she stated.

Moscow and Beijing to reinforce ‘strategic energy alliance’ – Putin READ MORE: Moscow and Beijing to reinforce ‘strategic energy alliance’ – Putin

China’s economic power is such that “even the United States can hardly afford to speak in such a tone,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

Perhaps not everyone in the US leadership currently understands this, but over time they will, the Russian presidential spokesperson argued.

US authorities have sanctioned dozens of Chinese businesses, accusing them of selling goods and components to Russia, including navigation devices and machine tools that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Both Moscow and Beijing have rejected the allegations, and the Kremlin has stressed that it has never asked China for such assistance.

Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Last year, mutual trade turnover hit $240 billion.

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
CrossTalk: NATO’s escalation
0:00
26:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies