icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
13 Jun, 2024 08:23
HomeWorld News

G7 to approve $50bn in Ukraine aid despite disputes – media

Western powers are at odds over who should carry the risks of tapping into Russian assets, several outlets have reported
G7 to approve $50bn in Ukraine aid despite disputes – media
FILE PHOTO: Preparations for the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. ©  Valeria Ferraro / Anadolu via Getty Images

Leaders of the G7 intend to back a US plan to provide $50 billion in aid for Ukraine through a loan issued against frozen Russian assets, before finalising some contentious parts of the plan, according to media reports.

Washington’s idea is to use future profits from seized Russian assets to pay interest on the proposed loan. Leaders of the G7 club of nations will approve the arrangement in principle during this week’s summit in Apulia, Italy, according to news outlets including Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Politico.

Disagreements remain as to who will carry the loan risks if Western powers lose control over the Russian assets.

”If the Russian assets are unfrozen or the proceeds from the Russian assets are not enough to finance the loan, then we’ll have to consider how to share the load,” an Elysee Palace official told AFP.

EU agrees to give Ukraine $1.6 billion proceeds from Russia’s assets
Read more
EU agrees to give Ukraine $1.6 billion proceeds from Russia’s assets

Most of the frozen assets, which are worth some $300 billion, are parked in the EU. Moscow has said it would treat any attempt to tap into them as theft, and would retaliate. American officials reportedly want the Europeans to carry the burden if the plan goes wrong.

”What Washington is proposing is, ‘We [the US] take a loan, Europe takes all the risk, you [Europe] pay the interest, and we [the US] use the money for a US-Ukraine fund,'” a senior European diplomat told Politico. “We might be stupid but we’re not that stupid.”

The US reportedly argues that any deal that puts the obligation to pay on Washington’s shoulders would have to be ratified by Congress, and may get stalled there.

The Europeans are also concerned that if the money is allocated by the US directly or through an international financial institution controlled by Washington, such as the World Bank, it would primarily go to American companies, not European ones, the outlet said.

READ MORE: Ukraine is a ‘gold mine’ – US senator

Disputed details of the financial scheme may take months to negotiate, according to insiders. Western leaders hope to have a final deal before the US presidential election in early November. Officials are concerned that later on, a possible victory by Donald Trump could derail the entire project.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Redefining terrorism: The BRICS stand
0:00
27:11
Folly of escalation
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies