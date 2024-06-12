icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
12 Jun, 2024 17:27
HomeWorld News

White House denounces anti-Israel protest

Demonstrators picketed a Wall Street event honoring 364 Israelis killed on October 7
White House denounces anti-Israel protest
Protesters gather at Union Square in New York City to demonstrate against Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, June 10, 2024. ©  Lokman Vural Elibol/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration has condemned a pro-Palestinian protest which was held outside a New York City exhibit commemorating the October 7 death of Israelis attending a music festival near Gaza when Hamas attacked the event.

Hundreds of people gathered in Manhattan on Monday evening and marched to the venue of the Nova Festival exhibition, carrying Palestinian flags, and the banners of Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in the US,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, calling the behavior of the protesters “horrifying” as well as “outrageous and heartbreaking.”

“Profane banners of terrorist organizations should not be flown anywhere, especially not on American streets,” Bates said.

The Nova Festival exhibit was set up in Lower Manhattan, near the New York Stock Exchange building. It commemorated the 364 people who were killed on October 7 last year, during the series of Hamas attacks on Israel. 

Videos circulating on social media showed the pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the venue chanting “Israel, go to hell” and “Long live the intifada,” the Arab word for uprising.

Israeli troops disguised themselves as Palestinians during hostage rescue operation – ABC
Read more
Israeli troops disguised themselves as Palestinians during hostage rescue operation – ABC

One person was arrested during the protest, according to the New York Police Department.

The Nova festival “was a rave next to a concentration camp,” Nerdeen Kiswani, an activist with the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She called the exhibit “propaganda used to justify the genocide in Palestine.”

Kiswani said that some of the protesters gathered at Union Square spontaneously decided to march to Wall Street, where the exhibit was located. The Union Square protest was dubbed the “Day of Rage for Gaza.” 

A pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, DC on Saturday featured banners supporting Al-Qassam, the armed wing of Hamas, and chants urging Hezbollah to “kill another Zionist now.” One of the protesters was photographed with a sign “f*ck Israel, stand with Hamas.”

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Redefining terrorism: The BRICS stand
0:00
27:11
Folly of escalation
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies