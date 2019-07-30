Ronaldinho has 57 properties seized, passports confiscated over unpaid fine & debts – reports

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho has had dozens of properties taken under the control of the authorities while also having his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over an unpaid fine and debts, according to reports.

The ex-Barcelona star, 39, has been blocked from selling 57 properties by a court in southern Brazil, according to local paper Folha de S.Paulo.

The dispute stems from an unpaid $2.5 million environmental fine imposed from an illegal pier built at a lake house in Porto Alegre.

The former Ballon d’Or winner is also reportedly being pursued for around $2 million from unpaid debts including council taxes.

Also on rt.com Double-dinho: Brazil legend Ronaldinho 'to marry two women at same time' (PHOTOS)

Representatives for Ronaldinho have denied that the assets are under restriction, but did not make further comment, citing judicial secrecy.

The World Cup winner has a net worth estimated at $90 million, and acquired a reputation as something of a playboy during his career – an image he has perpetuated since retiring in 2015.

Reports over the dispute with the Brazilian authorities emerged in November 2018, when it was claimed investigators found just $7 in the former PSG and AC Milan player’s bank account.