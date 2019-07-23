 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Inspirational’: Boy with no arms goes viral after completing box jump (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 14:13
Twitter screenshot @BradVinyard
A youngster without arms has inspired the internet and melted thousands of hearts by overcoming his fears to complete a box-jump challenge.

Footage has been widely shared of the boy, named Tim, jumping onto a 20in box at a camp run by NubAbility Athletics, which helps young congenital or traumatic amputees get involved in sports.

The video shows Tim with three trainers, his top drenched with sweat, as he attempts to launch himself onto the 20in (50cm) box with both feet.

The youngster attempts the jump several times – once coming agonisingly close – before finally nailing it.

He then jumps down, being embraced by a trainer before bursting into tears.

The inspirational video has already been shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media accounts, with users from far and wide hailing the youngster’s incredible determination.

Twitter user Brad Vinyard, who originally shared the video, praised it as his "best moment" from the camp, saying it showed the boy "overcoming his fears and self-doubt." 

