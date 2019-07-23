‘Inspirational’: Boy with no arms goes viral after completing box jump (VIDEO)

A youngster without arms has inspired the internet and melted thousands of hearts by overcoming his fears to complete a box-jump challenge.

Footage has been widely shared of the boy, named Tim, jumping onto a 20in box at a camp run by NubAbility Athletics, which helps young congenital or traumatic amputees get involved in sports.

The video shows Tim with three trainers, his top drenched with sweat, as he attempts to launch himself onto the 20in (50cm) box with both feet.

The youngster attempts the jump several times – once coming agonisingly close – before finally nailing it.

My favorite moment from Nubability Camp. Tim overcoming his fears and self-doubt and landing a 20” box jump. If you have not heard of Nubability Athletics and its founder, Sam Kuhnert, check them out.#NubCamp2019#DontNeed2#GameOn

@nubabilityathletics @samkuhnertpic.twitter.com/EIQEcPK0v9 — Brad Vinyard (@BradVinyard) July 22, 2019

He then jumps down, being embraced by a trainer before bursting into tears.

The inspirational video has already been shared hundreds of thousands of times across social media accounts, with users from far and wide hailing the youngster’s incredible determination.

Respect to this dude man — Tay  (@TAYTAY1999_) July 23, 2019

BRILLIANT. Whatever the opposite of a snowflake is.. this kid is it. 👊 https://t.co/02F4i9kBl3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 23, 2019

HELL YEAH!!! CONGRATS BRO — DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) July 23, 2019

simply beautiful💪😏🔥 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 23, 2019

Twitter user Brad Vinyard, who originally shared the video, praised it as his "best moment" from the camp, saying it showed the boy "overcoming his fears and self-doubt."