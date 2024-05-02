Kiev’s failure to properly prosecute those responsible for the post-coup violence in 2014 is shameful, Dmitry Peskov has said

Kiev’s failure to prosecute those responsible for the mass killing of anti-coup activists in Odessa ten years ago is a “shameful page” in Ukrainian history, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Scores of protesters were killed in the heart of the port city on May 2, 2014, after they were chased by their political opponents into a governmental building, which was then set on fire.

The aggressors had supported the armed coup in Kiev weeks earlier and backed the new authorities that seized power in Ukraine. The victims were staging daily demonstrations against those changes.

“We remember everyone who tragically died then. We are convinced that people behind this crime must be punished,” Peskov told journalists. “The statute of limitations does not apply to such crimes.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW