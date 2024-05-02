icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Perpetrators of Odessa massacre must be punished – Kremlin

Kiev’s failure to properly prosecute those responsible for the post-coup violence in 2014 is shameful, Dmitry Peskov has said
Perpetrators of Odessa massacre must be punished – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO. People climbing out on the moulding of Odessa's Trade Unions House during the fire. ©  Sputnik/Aleksandr Polischyuk

Kiev’s failure to prosecute those responsible for the mass killing of anti-coup activists in Odessa ten years ago is a “shameful page” in Ukrainian history, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Scores of protesters were killed in the heart of the port city on May 2, 2014, after they were chased by their political opponents into a governmental building, which was then set on fire.

The aggressors had supported the armed coup in Kiev weeks earlier and backed the new authorities that seized power in Ukraine. The victims were staging daily demonstrations against those changes.

READ MORE: Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine

“We remember everyone who tragically died then. We are convinced that people behind this crime must be punished,” Peskov told journalists. “The statute of limitations does not apply to such crimes.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

