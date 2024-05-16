icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian-Chinese ties are not a threat to other nations – Putin

The partnership between Moscow and Beijing are a stabilizing force in the world, the Russian leader said
The warm relations between Russia and China should not be viewed as a threat against any other country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his trip to Beijing on Thursday.

The Russian leader made his comments during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip is Putin’s first foreign visit since he was sworn in for his fifth presidential term this month.

“It is absolutely crucial that the Russian-Chinese relations are not ad hoc contacts and are not aimed against anyone,” Putin said.

“Our cooperation in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage. Together, we defend the principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on the multipolar realities and international law.”

Putin’s visit takes place amid the unprecedented tensions between Russia and China on one side and NATO on the other, with the Western government accusing Moscow and Beijing of aggression and coercion.

Both Moscow and Beijing are facing increasing pressure from the West over the conflict in Ukraine and China’s activities in the Indo Pacific. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently described China as “the main country that is enabling Russia to conduct its war of aggression.”

China has refused to blame Russia for the Ukraine crisis and instead argued that the continuing expansion of NATO and Washington’s “Cold-War mentality” are the root causes of the current escalation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

