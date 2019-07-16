Gunned down: Ex-footballer & former Oscar Pistorius foe shot dead in South Africa

South African former footballer Marc Batchelor, who was once allegedly threatened by disgraced athlete Oscar Pistorius over a love row, died at the scene as he was gunned down by two motorbike assassins in Johannesburg on Monday.

Batchelor, who played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in his homeland, suffered multiple gunshot wounds as he arrived home to his Olivedale home in Johannesburg, at approximately 6pm local time on Monday.

Police had begun a manhunt for two suspects who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Also on rt.com 'Child of God' – Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius teaching 'Bible classes' to gangsters in prison

"Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Marc Batchelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house," a police spokesperson said.

"He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle," said the police, who also added that nothing was taken during the incident, likely ruling out robbery as a motive.

Batchelor generated headlines after a feud with disgraced runner Oscar Pistorius became public knowledge.

Batchelor claimed that Pistorius had threatened to break his legs after alleging that the former footballer had pursued a sexual relationship with his then-girlfriend Samantha Taylor.

Batchelor was a witness during Pistorius' murder trial in 2014 in which 'Blade Runner' was found guilty of the culpable homicide of ex-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The conviction was later upgraded to murder after an appeal. Batchelor sat with the Steenkamp family during the trial, one of the most notorious in South African history.

READ MORE: Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence extended to 13 years

Since ending his playing career, Batchelor had been working as a football analyst for various broadcasters.