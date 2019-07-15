 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Better late than never: Neymar FINALLY returns to PSG training… but how long will he stick around?

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 14:20
© AFP / Miguel Schincariol
Brazilian forward Neymar belatedly returned for pre-season training at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday but speculation continues to mount as to how long he will remain at the Ligue 1 champions.

Neymar was due back in France one week ago but failed to show, prompting the club to issue an official statement condemning the actions of the man who joined them in a world-record deal from Barcelona two seasons ago.

The Brazil star instead remained at home in Rio de Janeiro, first watching his international teammates lift the Copa America in his absence as he sat on the sidelines nursing the ankle injury he picked up ahead of the tournament.

He was then seen taking part in an event for his Instituto Neymar charity – during which he infuriated PSG fans even more by giving an interview in which he named his famous 2017 comeback victory with Barcelona against his current club as among his favorite football moments.

But the wantaway star finally returned to Paris on Monday, and was seen training at the club’s Camp des Loges base in the morning.

He is expected to hold crunch talks with senior club figures in the near future, after expressing his clear desire to quit Paris after two seasons, with his preference said to be a return to Barcelona.

PSG director Leonardo has said Neymar can leave for the right price. Barca recently brought in French forward Antoine Griezman for a big-money fee, but may attempt to offer the underperforming Philippe Coutinho as part of any deal for Neymar.

