Neymar no-show: PSG release statement as Brazil star fails to show up for pre-season training

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have vowed to take measures after wantaway star Neymar failed to show up for pre-season training on Monday.

Speculation has surrounded the future of the Brazil star, who arrived in Paris for a world record fee two seasons ago.

He is believed to want out at the Ligue 1 champions, and is reportedly angling for a return to Spain and former club Barcelona.

Amid the speculation, PSG released a statement on Monday informing that Neymar had failed to show up for pre-season training at the agreed time and place, and that they would “take appropriate measures.”

Neymar suffered an injury-plagued last campaign, but returned before the end of the season only to injure his ankle during Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America, ruling him out of the tournament.

He has been seen cheering the team on at the tournament, which Brazil won by beating Peru 3-1 in Sunday’s final at the Maracana.

Reports in recent days have suggested that PSG have offered Neymar - who signed from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record €222 million (US$250 million) - to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Other PSG stars including star striker Kylian Mbappe were pictured being put through their paces on the first day of pre-season on Monday, although Neymar was not among them and is now apparently AWOL.