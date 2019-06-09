‘Neymar is a violent drug addict’: Messages between rape accuser & lawyer revealed

New messages have emerged in the rape allegations against Brazil star Neymar in the form of an exchange between model Najila Mendes de Souza and her ex-lawyer, in which she reportedly claims the player is “a violent drug addict.”

Mendes de Souza alleges that the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward raped her in a hotel in the French capital in May, filing a case with authorities in Sao Paulo after she had returned home.

The footballer has vehemently denied the allegations, instead saying he is the victim of a blackmail attempt by Mendes de Souza, whom he met through Instagram.

The model recently appeared on Brazilian TV to reiterate her claims Neymar raped her at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe on May 15, while messages between her and the 27-year-old star – who is the world’s most expensive footballer – have also entered the public domain.

Brazilian outlet Record added to that on Sunday with the release of what it claims are WhatsApp messages between Mendes de Souza and her former lawyer, José Edgard da Cunha Bueno Filho.

In the exchange, the 26-year-old accuses Neymar of being “crazy” and a “violent drug addict.”

"He hit me, he raped me, he was drunk and drugged up, and he even said so in the messages," the model said of the alleged assault.

"He is violent, a drug addict and he needs to be arrested or sent to rehab. In his current state, he is a danger to society and a threat to himself,” she added.

Mendes de Souza claims that the football star “took photos of my bruised backside” so that he could “show off in front of his friends,” adding that she unleashed her anger at him the following day in the same hotel.

Footage of that alleged incident was shared last week, appearing to show the model hitting out at Neymar while lying on a hotel bed.

Her former lawyer urges her to “get some rest” and “relax” during the message exchange, before vowing that Neymar “will pay for what he has done by legal means.”

However, after Mendes de Souza threatened to publish what she claimed were compromising images, her former lawyer advised her against it – appearing to lead to a falling-out between the pair.

“I do not think this is strategy,” the lawyer writes, adding: “I think you ought to find yourself another lawyer.”

Neymar has already attended a police station in Rio de Janeiro to make a statement on the allegations, and has vowed to fight the case.