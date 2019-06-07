'I was a rape victim': Brazilian model adamant over Neymar sex assault accusations

Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza gained global attention after she brought rape allegations against PSG forward Neymar, claiming that the footballer assaulted her in a hotel room in Paris.

The 26-year-old said she was left “traumatized” after the incident in which she alleges the Brazilian footballer became violent and aggressive before forcing her into sexual intercourse.

Appearing on Brazilian TV this week, Mendes de Souza detailed the alleged assault committed by the world’s highest paid player as well as confirming she had agreed to fly to Paris to spend time with the striker. The model denied, however, that any sex was consensual and insisted she had been the victim of a rape.

“I was a rape victim,” Mendes de Souza said. “I had the desire of being with Neymar and when I got there everything was good, everything was fine, the messages, I was going to succeed, do you understand? But when I got there he was aggressive, totally different from the guy I met through the texts."

She confirmed that she contacted Neymar on Instagram, in pursuit of beginning a relationship with the player. After exchanging messages of a sexual nature, Neymar invited Mendes de Souza to Paris, promising to pay all travel expenses.

Mendes de Souza also alleged she refused to participate in any sex without a condom, but that the player ignored her pleas.

“From the moment that he held me, violently hitting me, he was forcing me to stay there, in that place,” she added.

Neymar has repeatedly denied all allegations, insisting that he is the victim of a blackmail attempt. In an attempt to prove his innocence, he shared images of Mendes de Souza to confirm that their relationship was consensual.

However, this triggered an investigation by Rio de Janeiro's cybercrime division, as images were posted without her permission.

On Thursday, video footage emerged on social media reportedly showing Neymar being attacked by Mendes de Souza a day after the alleged sexual assault.