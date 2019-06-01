Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape in Paris – reports

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain megastar Neymar has been accused of raping a woman in the French capital, according to reports in the striker’s homeland.

Brazilian outlet UOL claims that a document was filed on Friday in Santo Amaro, a district of Sao Paulo, which alleges that an unnamed woman was sexually assaulted by the star in Paris on May 15.

Neymar, 27, plays his club football for PSG in the French capital, having moved there in a world record transfer two seasons ago.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in a Paris hotel, with the player supposedly meeting the accuser through Instagram, UOL reports.

The outlet claims to have seen the report, which alleges that the football star arrived drunk at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe before forcing himself on her.

The testimony reportedly states that the woman then returned to Brazil on May 17, and has now decided to take action.

Officials in Santo Amaro have confirmed that a case was registered, but have not provided names or details, UOL reports.

"More information will be passed through the press office," one official reportedly said after being contacted for comment.

Representatives for Neymar have declined to comment, saying that he was not yet aware of the allegations and would comment on learning more details, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

His father is already said to have rejected the claims and has accused the alleged victim of forging evidence.

Neymar is currently training with the Brazil squad ahead of this summer’s Copa America tournament, which will be hosted on home soil.