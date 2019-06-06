WATCH: Rape accuser 'attacks Neymar in Paris hotel'

Footage reportedly showing Brazilian football star Neymar being attacked by the woman who has accused him of rape in a Paris hotel room has been shared online.

The video is said to have been filmed in May, the day after the alleged sexual assault, and reportedly shows Neymar lying on a bed with accuser Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza before she begins to lash out at him.

"But I'm going to hit you, you know why? Because you attacked me yesterday and left me here alone," she is heard shouting as the man said to be Neymar is seen attempting to defend himself.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old model Najila Trindade broke her silence on the claims, appearing on Brazilian TV to detail her allegations of sexual abuse against the Brazilian football star.

She said she had agreed to have sex with the Paris Saint-Germain forward, but later changed her mind after learning that he didn’t have a condom.

“When I asked him if he brought a condom, he said no,” she claimed. “So I told him that nothing would happen. He didn't listen, he turned, and he committed the act ... I said, 'Stop. Stop. No! Stop.'”

"I just want justice. He left me very traumatized. I want him to pay for what he did," she added.

The Brazilian football star has strongly denied the allegations, insisting that he is the victim of a blackmail attempt.