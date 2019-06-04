‘Please forgive that girl’: Neymar’s mother on player’s rape accusations

Nadine Santos, the mother of Brazilian football superstar Neymar, has asked her son to forgive the woman who brought shocking rape allegations against the player.

Santos took to social media on Tuesday to share a touching post addressed to her world-renowned son, where she asked him to forgive “that girl” who in her opinion “doesn’t represent” all women.

“My Son, at this moment when everything is finally being clarified and the truth of God is coming up it is time to learn from all this and return to Jesus Christ, his first love.” Santos wrote.

“He is the only one who really knows your heart, trust him.”

“As a Christian who you are, FORGIVE THAT GIRL! Me and your sister, as women, can assure you that SHE DOES NOT REPRESENT US,” she added.

The 26-year-old accuser, whose name still remains unknown alleged that the PSG striker raped her in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

The Brazilian football ace strongly denied the allegations, insisting that he is the victim of a blackmail attempt.

“Anyone who knows me, knows of my behavior, knows that I would never do something like that,” the player said in a seven-minute video posted on his Instagram.

“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. The next day nothing happened.”