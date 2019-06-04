 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Please forgive that girl’: Neymar’s mother on player’s rape accusations

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 17:04
© Instagram / nadine.goncalves
Nadine Santos, the mother of Brazilian football superstar Neymar, has asked her son to forgive the woman who brought shocking rape allegations against the player.

Santos took to social media on Tuesday to share a touching post addressed to her world-renowned son, where she asked him to forgive “that girl” who in her opinion “doesn’t represent” all women.

My Son, at this moment when everything is finally being clarified and the truth of God is coming up it is time to learn from all this and return to Jesus Christ, his first love.” Santos wrote.

He is the only one who really knows your heart, trust him.”

“As a Christian who you are, FORGIVE THAT GIRL! Me and your sister, as women, can assure you that SHE DOES NOT REPRESENT US,” she added.

The 26-year-old accuser, whose name still remains unknown alleged that the PSG striker raped her in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

The Brazilian football ace strongly denied the allegations, insisting that he is the victim of a blackmail attempt.

Anyone who knows me, knows of my behavior, knows that I would never do something like that,” the player said in a seven-minute video posted on his Instagram.

There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. The next day nothing happened.”

