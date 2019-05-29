 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'She deserves same recognition as Salah!' Egypt's 20yo Sarah Essam becomes Stoke City top scorer

Published time: 29 May, 2019 16:02
Reuters / PHIL NOBLE (L); Instagram / Sarah Essam (R)
Egyptian striker Sarah Essam has won Stoke City Ladies’ Development Team’s Golden Boot, prompting fans to call for her to be recognized in the same bracket as Premier League Golden Boot winner Mo Salah, although not all agree.

Twenty-year-old Essam, who became the first player from her country to play in the Women's Premier League, now known as the FA Women's National League North, scored an impressive 12 goals in 12 appearances for Stoke last season, the same year compatriot and Liverpool forward Salah was top scorer in the men's division.

In light of her achievement, one fan went as far to remark: "truthfully, she deserves the same amount of recognition that Mo Salah gets. [I]t's so unfair how we praise male athletes, and totally neglect the female ones when they win the same trophies."

One Middle Eastern football fan said: "We really do need to give more attention acknowledge Middle Eastern Women’s achievements in Sports abroad. It’s a shame that foreigners appreciate it more than we do."

However, this was shot down by sharp social media users who were quick to point out that Essam not win the female version of Salah's award, as Stoke City ladies currently play in the third tier of the English women's football league. 

Salah, on the other hand, received Premier League Golden Boot by finishing joint top scorer along with teammate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all with 22 goals each.

Nevertheless, the players achievements cannot be diminished, the recipient of the 'Arab Woman of The Year: Achievement in Sport' award from London Arab Foundation, was chosen only at the tender age of 16 to represent her national team and has made over 20 appearances for her country.

