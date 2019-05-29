'She deserves same recognition as Salah!' Egypt's 20yo Sarah Essam becomes Stoke City top scorer

Egyptian striker Sarah Essam has won Stoke City Ladies’ Development Team’s Golden Boot, prompting fans to call for her to be recognized in the same bracket as Premier League Golden Boot winner Mo Salah, although not all agree.

READ MORE: 'If it was Messi UEFA would move the final!' Arsenal Fan TV Robbie on 'disgraceful' Mkhitaryan issue

Twenty-year-old Essam, who became the first player from her country to play in the Women's Premier League, now known as the FA Women's National League North, scored an impressive 12 goals in 12 appearances for Stoke last season, the same year compatriot and Liverpool forward Salah was top scorer in the men's division.

In light of her achievement, one fan went as far to remark: "truthfully, she deserves the same amount of recognition that Mo Salah gets. [I]t's so unfair how we praise male athletes, and totally neglect the female ones when they win the same trophies."

One Middle Eastern football fan said: "We really do need to give more attention acknowledge Middle Eastern Women’s achievements in Sports abroad. It’s a shame that foreigners appreciate it more than we do."

truthfully, she deserves the same amount of recognition that Mo Salah gets. it's so unfair how we praise male athletes, and totally neglect the female ones when they win the same trophies. nobody watches women's league? so what? we still owe her a warm, round of applause. https://t.co/6LCWl03Gt9 — babycakes. (@WaywardBlues) May 29, 2019

We really do need to give more attention acknowledge Middle Eastern Women’s achievements in Sports abroad. It’s a shame that foreigners appreciate it more than we do. ⚽️#womensfootballworld#SarahEssam#UK#UAE#Goldenbootshttps://t.co/3sJ7CeX7Cipic.twitter.com/fXtYHAeGAx — Salma Salaheldine (@salmasalah93) May 28, 2019

Congratulations to our rising star Sarah Essam for winning Stoke City Ladies' top scorer! 💪🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZPl7jKXT5I — Eleven 11 (@ElevenEleven) May 28, 2019

However, this was shot down by sharp social media users who were quick to point out that Essam not win the female version of Salah's award, as Stoke City ladies currently play in the third tier of the English women's football league.

Salah, on the other hand, received Premier League Golden Boot by finishing joint top scorer along with teammate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all with 22 goals each.

Well it's not the same trophy, Mo had it in the premiere league, where she is the top goal scorer of her team which doesn't play in the Super league nor in the championship league. Stoke is in the norther premier league, while Sara plays in its development team (3rd team) — Gharbieh (@Gharbieh) May 29, 2019

First of all, she's no where near the top scorer of the WSL (the first division in the English women's leagues). But that's not even all (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Z7PJX7x6OD — AbdelRahman Elnajar (@Elnajjjar) May 29, 2019

Nevertheless, the players achievements cannot be diminished, the recipient of the 'Arab Woman of The Year: Achievement in Sport' award from London Arab Foundation, was chosen only at the tender age of 16 to represent her national team and has made over 20 appearances for her country.