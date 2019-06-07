'I asked you to stop': Text messages at the center of Neymar rape allegations made public

The WhatsApp messages at the center of rape allegations aimed at Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar by his accuser, Najila Mendes de Souza, have been made public by Brazilian media outlet Globo.

The release of the text messages come a day after a video recorded by the accuser was made public appearing to show a physical confrontation between the player and Mendes de Souza in a Paris hotel room last month.

The messages, which were sent via the messaging app over the span of two weeks, were exchanged between the pair in the aftermath of the alleged rape, as well as after accusations of sexual assault became public.

In one of the messages, Mendes de Souza allegedly sent the forward photographs of bruising on her body which she claims was caused by him, to which Neymar appears to have replied: "But you were also to blame for those marks, hahaha, you were asking for more."

Mendes de Souza replied: "Are you crazy? I asked you to stop and you even said sorry. Your brain only works on the field and your heart doesn't work anywhere," she continued.

The messages end on Sunday, the day in which Neymar published screenshots of exchanges between the pair in which he said would cement his innocence. However Mendes de Souza criticized Neymar for what she said was selectively releasing passages from their text messages which appear to support his defense.

Neymar's legal counsel have said that the player welcomes a thorough investigation by authorities, saying that it is in his "best interest" to do so. The player has strenuously denied the allegations against him.

"We are absolutely confident that we will prove the innocence of our client," his lawyer, Maira Fernandes, said.

The entire exchange can be read via Marca.