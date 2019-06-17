Back to Barca? Football 'super agent' Pini Zahavi negotiating Neymar's PSG exit - reports

Neymar's tumultuous time in Paris may be drawing to a close amid reports in France stating that the Brazilian superstar is set to return to La Liga this summer, with former club Barcelona believed to be at the front of the queue.

French publication L'Equipe is reporting that Pini Zahavi, the agent who first worked with Neymar during his early career with Santos in Brazil, has been tasked with negotiating the player's return to Catalunya just two years after his world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks since allegations of a sexual assault in a Paris hotel surfaced. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, recently told the media that he wants the team to be free of 'drama' in a statement some saw as a thinly-veiled shot at their star player.

"Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different," he said to France Football.

"They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore."

Barcelona are understood to retain an interest in the player and are keen to reunite him with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as part of the club's three-pronged forward line. Neymar's replacements at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, have yet to fully establish themselves at the Camp Nou.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are also understood to be monitoring the situation, though with big money recruits like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic already confirmed, and Paul Pogba heavily linked with being next, it remains to be seen if the club could swallow another monstrous transfer and salary.

Neymar is currently absent from Brazil's Copa America squad after rupturing ankle ligaments in a match with Qatar. Injury problems restricted him to just 17 league appearances last season.