‘I need to freshen up’: UFC ‘champ champ’ Nunes posts steamy celebratory shower pic

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 11:40 Edited time: 7 Jul, 2019 11:43
© Instagram amanda_leoa
UFC women’s ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes celebrated her spectacular head-kick TKO victory over Holly Holm in their bantamweight title fight by posing with her two belts for a steamy shower snap.

Brazilian Nunes finished veteran US fighter Holm in the first round of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 239 on Saturday night, sealing the win with a head kick that Holm herself has made her trademark.

In doing so, Nunes cemented her claims as the greatest pound-for-pound women’s fighter of all time.

And never one to be shy to pose with her gold while in various states of undress, Nunes shared an image of herself on social media after the bout in which she showered with her two strategically-placed straps hiding her modesty.

"After a night like that I need to freshen," Nunes wrote alongside the image. 

Back in May, Nunes, 31, made headlines when she posed for a similarly revealing picture with one of her championship belts.

The Brazilian nicknamed ‘Lioness’ will also appear in an upcoming edition of ESPN’s Body magazine, due for release in September.

Holm was the one remaining former featherweight and bantamweight champion Nunes had yet to beat, but the American proved little match for a woman now tipped to move back up to featherweight to defend her 145lb title.

