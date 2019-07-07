Head-kicking queen: Amanda Nunes uses Holly Holm's signature move to score TKO at UFC 239

Reigning two-division UFC women's world champion Amanda Nunes produced a moment of magic at UFC 239 to hand Holly Holm the first stoppage loss of her career, finishing her with Holm's own iconic finisher, the head kick.

Nunes had already cleaned out both the UFC's women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions, but the one remaining former champion she hadn't yet beaten was Holm, who had designs on reuniting with the bantamweight belt she once held.

READ MORE: Record breaker! Jorge Masvidal destroys Ben Askren with flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239

Holm won the title by spectacularly knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick at UFC 193, and in a strange twist of face, Nunes utilized that exact technique to drop Holm to the canvas before finishing her with ground strikes for a TKO finish.

It meant Nunes successfully defended her UFC bantamweight title and cemented her status as the all-time number-one female fighter in UFC history.

Nunes has now defeated every UFC women's champion at 135lbs and 145lbs in history and says she will move back up to featherweight to defend her 145lb title.