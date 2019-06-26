Brawling in the street: Former UFC champ B.J. Penn fights with nightclub doorman in Hawaii (VIDEO)

UFC legend B.J. Penn has been identified as being involved in an altercation outside a nightclub in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he fought in the street with a bouncer.

The incident, which took place at the CLub Femme Nu in Honolulu, was captured on video and released by gossip outlet TMZ, and showed a shirtless and shoeless Penn on the ground with the doorman, seemingly with his friends/entourage standing and watching.

The club's manager told TMZ Penn had been asked to leave the club after exhibiting "very drunk" behavior.

The clash between Penn and the doorman was spotted by bystanders, who called the Honolulu police. But Penn and his entourage had already departed.

Forty-year-old Penn's last UFC outing saw him lose his seventh-straight bout, via unanimous decision, to Clay Guida at UFC 237 in May.

His last win came back in November 2010 when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes at UFC 123.

And despite his desire to continue competing, Penn has made headlines for less respectable reasons.

Back in April, U.S. outlet MMA Junkie reported that Penn was the subject of a restraining order from his wife following allegations of physical and sexual abuse.