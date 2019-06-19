Un-childish temper: Parents stage mass brawl at under-7s baseball game (VIDEO)

A youth baseball game in the US turned into a huge brawl after parents attending the sports event started punching and kicking each other following a controversial decision made by the match umpire.

Tempers began to fray at an under-7s baseball game in Lakewood, California after dozens of adult spectators disagreed with a decision made by a 13-year-old umpire officiating at the match.

The heated verbal exchange between parents rapidly escalated into a massive fist-fight which was staged right on the field in front of the shocked kids who participated in the game.

Video posted by Lakewood Police Department shows a man wearing a white T-shirt brutally hitting another man in the head several time, before eventually knocking him out.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

Police officers were summoned to the scene to pacify the infuriated baseball fans.

“These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game,” Lakewood police said in a statement on Twitter.

“We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported,” the post reads.