'My a** was red and blue!' Russian 'Booty Slapping Champion' on brand-spanking new sport (VIDEO)

Thought you'd seen every extreme and edgy sport that could be thought up? Think again. The Booty Slapping Championships is Russia's newest edgiest sport and we located one competitor to find out how she became a champion.

To reach the pinnacle of any sport, God-given talent, months of hard training, a strict and spotless diet and unwavering dedication are all a must. But when the goal is to hit your opponent so hard across the backside that they fall over, it leaves some questions to be answered as to how to reach the elite.

RT Sport caught up with the inaugural Booty Slapping Championship winner Nastya Zolotaya in Nizhny Novgorod to explain Russia's newest weird and wonderful sport, find out just what it takes to become a booty slapping champion.