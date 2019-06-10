The Booty Slapping Championships - Introducing Russia's brand spanking new sport (VIDEO)

Thought you'd seen the weirdest, most wonderful new sport in Russia with the Male Slapping Championships? Meet the 'Butt-slapping Championships' - a competition where women strike each other on the backside until one falls over.

Back in March, a big, bearded, pot-bellied farmer from Siberia named Vasily ‘Dumpling’ became an internet hit when a clip of his brutal knockout to win the inaugural 'Male Slapping championships' at the 'Siberian Power Show' went viral, being shared by figures from the MMA world such as Joe Rogan.

Now there's a female version slapping sport that brings a whole new meaning to the phrase 'bum fights' - and it's literally called 'The Booty Slapping Championships'. The tournament sees fitness freaks from the fairer sex face off against each other to put their flesh to the test and spank each other into submission.

In gym vernacular, the old adage goes: 'no pain, no gain'. And these guys really put those words into action with their brutal booty battles.

The rules are unsurprisingly simple: the competitors, who all share a keen interest in working out, take it in turns to slap the other on the booty, putting to the test the results of their squat regimes.

The winner is the first to administer a slap hard enough to the other's behind to knock them off balance, causing them to fall over or step forward, avoiding any serious harm, which is in stark contrast to the men's version.

One of the tournament's winners was fitness blogger Anastasia Zolotaya, whose Instagram page including video masterclasses on how to perform the 'perfect squat', which surely help her achieve buttocks sturdy enough withstand the flogging and win her match.

The tournament was staged at the annual Yashankin Cup, which also saw another unusual variation of the extremely popular male slapping tournament, which strangely sees rivals slap each other red raw on the shoulder until one gives up.

Not unsurprisingly, the booty slapping tournament has already gained some recognition online, and with the diversity of Olympic sports forever growing, would it be outlandish to wonder if we could see the butt-slapping championships on the world stage soon...?