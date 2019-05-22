'He's a p*ssy!' Russian slapping champion 'Dumpling' as YouTuber Logan Paul backs out of duel

Russian champion slapper Vasiliy 'Dumping' Kamotskiy has branded scandalous YouTuber Logan Paul a "pussy" after the latter announced he was backing out of their arranged slapping duel over fears of suffering a "serious injury".

Kamotskiy shot to fame when he won the slapping competition of the Siberian Strength Show 2019 in March, and a clip of him brutally dispatching his final opponent by knockout went viral, drawing attention from famous MMA figures such as Joe Rogan.

Internet personality Paul later stated he was ready to face the 370-pound powerlifter at the 'Battle of the Volga' championship in Tver, Russia, and began practicing for the showdown, posting regular videos of his training regimen.

However, Paul announced on social media on Tuesday he would not be taking part in the show, scheduled for Saturday, claiming a mystery incident in training had made it clear he doesn't "have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing".

“Based on today’s incident and aftermath, it became clear I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have the deepest respect for the sport and the athletes involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing."

When contacted by RT Sport for comment about Paul's no-show after the news broke, Siberia native Kamotskiy said: "He's a pussy. Tell that to him straight!" before adding that he had no time to be disappointed by the news.

Judging by the reactions of the Twitterati, it seems that Kamotskiy is not alone in his assessment of Paul.

The event had been organized by generation Iron, a Russian bodybuilding network, which had posted chilling images of Kamotskiy's supposedly bloody hands in training for the showdown, as well as more comical videos of 'Dumpling' slapping cabbages into little pieces with a single strike.