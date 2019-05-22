No-gan Paul! YouTuber pulls OUT of slap duel with Russian champion over 'serious injury' fears

Internet personality Logan Paul has backed out of the Russian Slapping Championships, where he 'd been slated to face home champ Vasiliy ‘Dumpling’ Kamotskiy, stating he has "no desire" to compete due to fears of “serious injury”.

Paul had been training to go up against Russian slap champion Kamotskiy at the championships, billed as 'Battle on the Volga', and originally scheduled to take place on May 25.

Nicknamed ‘Dumpling’ for his size, Kamotskiy shot to fame after a video of him winning the inaugural event at the 2019 Siberia Power Show in March went viral after he stunningly knocked out his final opponent, leading to worldwide attention from combat sports figures such as Joe Rogan.

Never one to miss out on a chance to ride on the coattails of attention, twenty-four-year-old Ohio native Paul declared he was ready to take on the 370-pound weightlifter, posting regular training updates and a series of Instagram stories counting down to his trip to Russia for the event in the city of Tver.

Paul failed to convince many the episode was not another ‘troll’ for which he had become infamous, and despite vehemently reaffirming his intentions to compete in the event, organized by Russian bodybuilding network ‘Generation Iron’, he has now seemingly had a change of heart.

practicing for the World Championship Russian Slapping competition 👋🏼 #10Dayspic.twitter.com/mFDPvlsms4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 14, 2019

Releasing an official announcement on Wednesday, Paul explained an incident in training led to him realizing he doesn't "have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury.”

“Dear Generation Iron and family,” Paul’s letter begins. “Due to an unforeseen and unfortunate event that took place during practice today, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming slap competition.

After an unfortunate incident at practice today, I’ve decided not to compete in the Russian Slap Competition. pic.twitter.com/ArC03yvIR2 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 22, 2019

“Based on today’s incident and aftermath, it became clear I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing.

"I have the deepest respect for the sport and the athletes involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing.

“I appreciate you taking the time to include me in the process and will absolutely continue to support the sport and your organization as a fan. Thank you for your understanding and mutual respect.”

The news will come as a bitter blow to champ Kamotskiy, known for taking on all comers to his slap title. 'Dumpling' had posted training videos of his own, using more humble methods such as slapping cabbages into tiny pieces in the rural setting of his native Ilansk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Eastern Russia.

Paul had become known for settling online beef in the boxing ring, facing YouTube rival KSI in a match in Manchester, England, last year that ended in a draw. However, it seems that the prospect of being on the receiving end of a blow from Kamotskiy would be biting off a little more dumpling than he could chew.