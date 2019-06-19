Heartbreaking surprise: Footballer Ricksen throws birthday party for daughter from hospice bed

Terminally ill former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen held a surprise birthday party for his daughter, 7, from the Scottish hospice where he is currently being comforted as he enters the final stages of Motor Neurone Disease.

Ricksen had his private hospice room adorned with decorations, gifts and balloons for his daughter in the heartwarming moment which was captured on video and uploaded to Instagram by his wife Veronika.

The caption accompanying the clip reads: "Best daddy ever, best surprise for our little girl thank you so much for making her happy."

The brief video shows Ricksen smiling as his daughter approaches his bed.

Ricksen currently weighs about 84lbs as he battles the debilitating muscle-wasting illness in the medical facility in Airdrie, just outside Glasgow – the city in which he plied his trade in the blue of Rangers.

The video follows Ricksen announcing in recent days that he would be holding 'An Evening with Fernando Ricksen', which he says will be his final event with family and friends.

In a separate video announcing the event, Ricksen spoke through a voice machine, saying: "Hello, I'm having a special night on the 28th. Since it's been getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night.

"Come and make this a night to remember. Hopefully see you soon. Fernando."

The Dutch footballer revealed his MND diagnosis in October 2013 coinciding with the end of a career which saw him make more than 450 combined appearances for AZ, Rangers, Zenit Saint Petersburg and others in a 19-year career, marked by 12 international caps.