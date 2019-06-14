UFC star Paige VanZant posts gruesome surgery images as she goes under the knife (GRAPHIC)
VanZant went under the knife this week – the third time she has done so since the start of 2018 – to have a metal bar readjusted in her right forearm.
The 25-year-old shared some gruesome images of the procedure with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, including the gaping cut in her arm with the metal bar exposed while she was undergoing surgery.
“Chop chop!! All this and still itching for more!” the US fighter wrote alongside the series of graphic images.
VanZant, who owns a pro record of 8-4, also showed her stitched up arm after the procedure as she recovered in the company of husband Austin Vanderford, also an MMA fighter.
VanZant last fought against Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night 143 back in January, when she claimed a second-round submission victory.
She said ahead of the surgery that she had one fight left on her current UFC deal, and was aiming to prove her value to the promotion before negotiating a new one.
